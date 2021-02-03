Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to launch awareness drive across State

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Cancer day on February 4, the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) has announced a free of cost, one-month long awareness and cancer detection initiative across the State of Assam.



The initiative will screen people for oral, breast and cervical cancers at the community level, and Swasth Assam Kiosks managed and run by ACCF.

In alignment with Union for International Cancer Control's (UICC) theme, this year, 'I Am and I Will', ACCF aims to create awareness that it is possible to win against cancer.

According to a release by the ACCF, as per experience of outreach teams of the foundation, 70 per cent of the cases reach out for medical help at an advanced stage, which result in higher morbidity and mortality rates. The Government of Assam, in partnership with Tata Trusts, had initiated a distributed cancer care model by bringing world class credible cancer care facilities closer to people's homes in Assam, and making it more accessible. Accessible and affordable cancer treatments will be the mainstay of ACCF's three-level cancer grid model in the State.

Emphasizing on early detection, Dr. Sajal Sen, Chief Operating Officer of ACCF urged the people of Assam to get their health checkup done periodically. He said, "It is important for all to understand that majority of cancers are curable when detected early. ACCF provides health checkup of common NCDs – hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical health at Swasth Assam Kiosks located in medical colleges at Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur and Diphu. Many more such screening facilities are likely to be operationalized in due course."

Also Read: Media sensitization programme on adverse effects of tobacco abuse held in Naharkatia

Also watch: Fakirganj Adarsha Hospital Assam Hospital Without Doctors, Nurses



