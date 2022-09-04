Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi administers oath to APSC Chairman

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury as the Chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in the presence of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

Members of the APSC, Additional Chief Secretary Niraj Verma, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M), Pallav Gopal Jha and several senior government officers were also present on the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi

Also Watch: