Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi greets people on May Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi conveyed his best wishes to the people of the State especially the working class on the occasion of International Labour Day, popularly known as May Day. It is observed every year to pay tribute to the contribution of workers across the world.



In his message here on Friday, the Governor while wishing for the prosperity of the working class, said that observance of the day is indeed a tribute to the working class and a symbol of empathy to its demands. He said, "I salute the working class of the State and everyone who is earning his or her livelihood through a dignified way."

He hoped that the occasion would instil a renewed zeal and a sense of responsibility towards the work culture of the workforce who are the main contributors to the growth and development of society. He also urged all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at the workplaces and during celebrations of the day, stated a release.

