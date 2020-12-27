Assam Legislative Assembly session from December 28 to 30

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from December 28 to 30.

On the first day the Assam Government will place the Supplementary Demand for Grants (Supplementary Budget) for 2020-21. Placing of the Supplementary Budget has been necessitated due to arising of the additional budget provisions of the State Government in the current financial year. The budget will be passed on December 29.

Secretary-in-Charge of Assam Legislative Assembly AN Deka said seven to eight Bills will tabled in the House during the Winter Session. The Bills will be passed on December 30.

After the Winter Session the current Assam Legislative Assembly will have another session before the Assembly elections in April, 2021. The last session is expected to be held in the last part of January or first part of February in 2021.

