Assam Police proposes installing CCTV cameras in city

GUWAHATI: Given the rising crime in the city, Assam Police have proposed installing CCTV cameras in various strategic points of the city.

In 2013, the Assam Police decided to install 300 CCTV cameras in the city. A private company was given the responsibility of installing CCTV cameras in various places of the city by 2015. However, the company could install 290 cameras in 2017. But almost half of these CCTV cameras are not working now.

In 2018, to boost the security and surveillance system in the city, the Assam Government had approved the installing of 4,000 CCTV cameras in the city under Guwahati Smart City Limited. The total cost for installing the 4,000 CCTV cameras was fixed at Rs 2,296 crore. However, the work is yet to begin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Subrajyoti Bora, while talking to media persons after a meeting held in the city on Tuesday, said that Asam Police had given a proposal to the Home Department for the installation of CCTV cameras in the city and more discussion in this matter would be held.

With installation of more CCTV cameras in the city, it is expected that police will be able to keep a tab on suspicious activities. Surveillance cameras are an important tool during police investigation. Criminals often get away after committing crimes due to lack of adequate number of CCTV cameras in the city.

Meanwhile, the meeting held today discussed the security arrangements in the city ahead of the winter session of the Assam Assembly.

