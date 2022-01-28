Assam Pradesh Youth Congress demands judicial enquiry into Nagaon incident

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded a judicial enquiry by a retired high court judge into the incident at Nagaon which led to a former student leader named Kirti Kamal Bora being shot in the leg by some policemen on January 22.

The APYC has also urged the Governor of Assam to ensure that the policemen involved in the incident, including Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra be placed under suspension as early as possible.

APYC members were supposed to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) for forwarding to the Governor. However, police and paramilitary personnel prevented them from stepping outside the Rajiv Bhawan. The security personnel detained several members of the APYC, including its president Ankita Dutta, when they tried to emerge from the Rajiv Bhawan by breaking the security barricade.

Also Read: All Assam Students' Union demands judicial probe into Nagaon incident

Also watch:



