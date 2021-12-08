Assam registers 1,049 POCSO cases in 2020

In 902 cases, offenders were known to the victims



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has recorded 1,049 cases filed under the Prevention of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 out of which there were 902 cases where the offenders were known to the victims and 147 cases in which the offenders were unknown or unidentified.

As per figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Assam was placed 13th among 36 States and Union Territories having the highest numbers of cases filed under POCSO Act. There were 28,065 cases filed in the country in 2020 which included cases in which offenders were known to the victims and cases where the offenders were unknown or unidentified. Among them there were 26,934 cases in which the offenders were known to the victims and 1,131 cases in which the offenders were unknown. The percentage of known person cases to total cases stood at 96 per cent. Among States, Madhya Pradesh had the highest number with 3,259 cases followed by Maharashtra with 2,785 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 2,630 cases.

Among the north-eastern States, Assam was placed first with a total registration of 1,049 cases. Next on the list is Meghalaya with 251 cases, Tripura with 86 cases, Sikkim with 70 cases and Mizoram with 61 cases. Manipur registered 55 cases, Arunachal Pradesh had 17 cases while Nagaland had 15 cases. Among the 1,049 cases registered in Assam, there were 902 cases in which the offenders were known to the victims and 147 cases where the offenders were unknown.

The total number of child victims recorded in the country during the period was 28,327 out of 269 were boys and 28,058 were girls. Among them 640 victims were below 6 years, 2,540 victims between 6 to 12 years, 11,029 victims between 12 to 16 years and 14,118 victims between 16 to 18 years.

In Assam, there were a total of 1,078 victims who were all girls, followed by Meghalaya with 259, Tripura (87), Sikkim (72), Mizoram (64), Manipur (56), Arunachal Pradesh (17) and Nagaland (16).

