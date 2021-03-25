Assam Students' Union stages statewide hunger strike against CAA

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: All the district units of the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) staged an 11-hour-long hunger strike on Wednesday demanding the government to scrap the contentious CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

The AASU has made it clear that the CAA, which was enacted by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led Government at the Centre by going against the will of the people of Assam, will not be accepted at any cost.

The students' body underlined that along with the support of the people, it will continue the agitation.

AASU president Dipanko Kumar Nath in a statement said that BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have announced about the implementation of the CAA with blithe disregard to the Assamese people. "This is unfortunate for the people of Assam. The time has come for the people to give a befitting reply against the government's decision of giving settlement to illegal Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam," said AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah. "The need of the hour is to vote out this party from power. The party is driving a wedge in the society with its communal agenda," Nath added. Meanwhile, the All Kamrup (M) District Students' Union also staged a hunger strike on the bank of Dighalipukhuri.

Also Read: AASU urges people to give befitting reply in elections

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath



