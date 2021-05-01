Assembly polls: Ranjit Kumar Das predicts 83 seats for 'Mitrojoot'

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A day after the exit poll results were released, State BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Ranjit Kumar Das on Friday claimed that the Saffron party-led 'Mitrojoot' will win 83 seats in the Assembly polls.

This was revealed after a survey conducted by the party recently, said the State BJP president.

"The people of Assam have given us love and support with which the Mitrojoot will again form the government. Based on our survey, the BJP alone will win 70 seats. Our alliance partners the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) will win 8 and the UPPL (United Peoples Party Liberal) will win 5 seats, taking our seat count to 83," said Das while addressing the media at the party headquarters here.

"Moreover, there are 21 constituencies where the poll results are doubtful. In those constituencies, the BJP will certainly secure at least three seats. In total, the Saffron party will secure around 86 seats," Das asserted. He stressed that the party will win with such overwhelming results as it had set a target to win 100+ seats.

"From the Chief Minister to grassroots-level workers, everyone worked as a team to obtain such results. In the 2019 polls, a similar survey was conducted with the data collected from press in-charges and booth committees. The result in that survey was accurate. The party also has trust on the exit poll results that were released on Thursday," said Das.

