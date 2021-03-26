Australian team visits ASDMA and State Emergency Operation Centre

GUWAHATI: A team from Australian Consulate-General, Kolkata visited Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on 24th March 2021 for sharing of information on areas of concern of international cooperation between Australian Government and the Government of India, related to disaster management and allied sectors.



ASDMA Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi briefed the team about the activities carried out by ASDMA in the State. The team also discussed the possibilities of area to work on mitigation and preparedness for various disasters in Assam in joint venture.

The team was led by Daniel Sim, Deputy Head of Post for Australian Consulate General, Kolkata; Jack Taylor, Second Secretary (Political) for the Australian High Commission in New Delhi and Angelina Nair, Senior Research & Visits Officer.

Dhiraj Saud, SPC, ASDMA and other senior officials also met the team, a press release said.

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi

Also Read: Glitches & Lacunae in Disaster Management Execution Plan in Assam: CS Jishnu Barua