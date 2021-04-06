Bharti Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7

GUWAHATI: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24/7, the fastest growing health App in India to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary membership to Apollo Circle – a one of its kind program that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies. These exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Platinum customer will get 12 months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get 3 months membership at no cost, stated a press release.



