BJP-led alliance will form next government: AGP

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Ahead of the declaration of results for the Assembly polls, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) president Atul Bora has claimed that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led alliance will form the next government in the State after May 2.

"The people's mandate has been in favour of the BJP, AGP and UPPL (United Peoples Party Liberal). The AGP is with the BJP to work for the development of the State," Bora underlined.

Further, talking about the exit poll results, Bora pointed out that maximum exit polls have indicated that a BJP-led government will be formed.

The AGP supremo appealed to the party workers to avoid holding celebrations with mass gatherings following the declaration of poll results. He also urged the AGP's counting agents to follow the COVID protocols inside the counting halls. It is to be mentioned that the AGP secured 14 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Also Read: 'Avoid mass gathering post-poll result' Says Atul Bora

Also Watch: Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara







