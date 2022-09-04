Body recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances inside a room at Beltola in Guwahati on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rupjyoti Sarma, a resident of Shanti Gram Housing Complex of Jayanagar area in the city. According to sources, the body was recovered from the rental room of Sarma's friend in the Udyan area of Beltola. The room was locked from outside when his body was discovered, his family alleged.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrested the owner of the room, Rahul Ali in connection with the case. Investigation is on.

