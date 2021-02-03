Borgeet album titled 'Kuti Indu Jini Porkashe' released in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Singer Riju Moni Goswami Sabhapandit and her son Pratyush Raga Sabhapandit have come up with a new borgeet album titled 'Kuti Indu Jini Porkashe'.



The album directed by Dhrubajyoti Barua, was released by Nrityacharjya Padmashree awardee Jatin Goswami at a function held at the Sri Sri Madhabdev International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Riju Moni Goswami, who has rendered diverse range of songs over the years with albums like 'Ahinok Kune Aane Duyujone Duyujone' and 'Xuror Xote Kontho' to her credit, has tried to stay true to the roots of traditional music that she grew up with. She is the daughter of late Guru Krishna Dev Goswami, the noted Satradhikar of Patbaushi Damodordev Satra, and wife of writer and professor of Baosi Banikanta Kakati College, Dr Ranjit Sabhapandit, stated a release.

