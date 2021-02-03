Brihattar Guwahati Bihu committees ready to hold functions

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Brihattar Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani Samannayrakshi Samiti has stated that it is set to conduct Rongali Bihu Function. President Ranjan Bora argued that if the Government can campaign for the election then the committees can also organize Bihu functions amid the pandemic. The Samiti members stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committees were not able to organize the functions last year. However, this year they are ready to welcome the festival.

Bora said the decision was taken during a meeting held among 28 Bihu committees on January 31. He also underlined that the functions will be organized with limited funds.

