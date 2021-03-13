'CAA Nohoi, Sakori Laage' campaign launched by Assam Pradesh Youth Congress

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Friday launched a door-to-door campaign — CAA Nohoi, Sakori Laage — at Rajiv Bhawan here on Friday.

Addressing the media, APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) Media Department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma stated, "Our Congress workers will visit door-to-door to make the people aware about the failure of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government in terms of providing jobs to the youths."

Sharma underlined that in comparison to other parties, the Congress has given more party tickets to female candidates.

"Within 30 days of forming the government we will increase the daily wage of the tea workers to Rs 365. We have also chalked out initiatives to generate 5 lakh government jobs during our regime," Sharma stressed.

She pointed out that around 60,000 sanctioned posts are lying vacant in various departments of the State.

Lastly, she argued, "The CAA is not necessary in Assam. We support the Assam Accord and want its implementation in the State. The CAA will dilute the Assam Accord."

