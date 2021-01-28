Cerebral Palsy Camp at GMCH Witness Hundreds of People in Day 2

GUWAHATI: People in hundreds gathered at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises at the second Cerebral Palsy camp on January 28.

The camp has been organized for the kids suffering from critical ailments and the cost of the treatment will be borne by the Assam state government.



Earlier, the Assam state health minister said that under 'Asha Navjeevan Prayas' free treatment will be provided to kids suffering from Cerebral Palsy.



Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted, "Hundreds of people at GMCH since morning for the 2nd cerebral palsy camp for their kids as part of our commitment to address medical & financial needs of such families. This camp is a result of our outreach program for children with critical ailments."

Notably, the Day 1 of the camp was organized on January 12, in which people from across the state arrived at GMCH in Guwahati.



Meanwhile, the state government has set-up district-wise counters across the state where people can register for the treatment.



The patients who have arrived at the camp will be screened and their treatment process will start upon arrival. On the other hand, patients whose parents or guardians have come can register the names of their wards in the designated registration counter.

GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma said, "We will register the ones whose guardians have come and those who have come with the patients will be screened in the screening centre. We will make a master datasheet and later decide who can be treated here and a few may be taken outside for further treatment. We will start the preliminary treatment from today itself. It seems over 1500 registrations will be done today."



Cerebral Palsy is a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture and is due to abnormal brain development, often before birth.



Symptoms include exaggerated reflexes, floppy or rigid limbs and involuntary motions. These appear by early childhood. Long-term treatment includes physical and other therapies, drugs and sometimes surgery.





