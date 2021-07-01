CGST Commissionerate to organize camp for taxpayers at GST Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: On the occasion of GST Day on July 1, the Central GST (CGST), Commissionerate, Guwahati is organizing a five working days camp for the assistance of taxpayers from July 1 at the GST Bhawan here. Similar camps would also be organized at Silchar and Bongaigaon divisions and their range formations.

Taxpayers may seek assistance on issues relating to the interpretation of provisions of Act and Rules, assistance on new Registration and filing of Return. The issues which can be resolved at the local level would be addressed in the said camps and issues which are to be clarified/addressed at a higher level would be forwarded to the appropriate authority. "Taxpayers are invited to take advantage of these camps," said Ashutosh Awasthi, Principal Commissioner, CGST & CX, Guwahati

