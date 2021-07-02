Checking on to restrict overloaded coal trucks: Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: State Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has stated that the Digharkhal and Srirampur inter-state border gates are being monitored extensively to restrict overloaded coal trucks.

It is to be noted that to eliminate overloading by coal trucks, the State Cabinet took a decision to check the weight of trucks at Digharkhal and Srirampur inter-state border gates.

The whole process is being monitored by the Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Transport Minister.

In this regard, while talking to The Sentinel, Minister Patowary said, "After the Cabinet's decision, both the gates are being monitored extensively. So far, no overloaded trucks have passed through the gates. On the other hand, the frequency of coal-laden trucks has also reduced. While two to three coal-laden trucks are passing through the Srirampur gate every day, no such truck has passed through the Digharkhal gate after the Cabinet's decision. The overloaded coals trucks will be fined as per the law."

The Minister also underlined that a weighbridge will be installed in the Goalpara district to curtail overloading in coal trucks passing through the district.

Also Read: Exporters Allegedly Ships Out Hundreds of Tons of Illegal Coal Using E-Way Bills from Assam, FIR Filed







