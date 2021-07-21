CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks officials to complete Smart City Project expeditiously

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Guwahati Smart City Limited in the State to complete different projects of Smart City expeditiously and without further delays.



The Chief Minister who held a high-level meeting with the Board of Directors of Guwahati Smart City Limited at the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan on Tuesday asked the officials to accord top priority and put in their best efforts to complete different components of the project expeditiously.

The meeting approved the 1.3 KM Brahmaputra River Front Development project to be executed in Guwahati involving a financial outlay of Rs. 370 crore. Chief Minister Sarma asked the officials to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Moreover, with regards to other components of the Smart City Project, the meeting also discussed rejuvenation of water bodies and channels, development of Deepor Beel in strict compliance with the eco-sensitive mandate, Integrated Traffic Management System in Guwahati, Light and Sound Show in Gandhi Mandap and Sankardev Kalakshetra, Development of Ashaklanta Devalaya, Development of Umananda Devalaya, procurement of super sucker machines for GMDA for cleaning Guwahati city, smart street light system etc.

Chief Minister Sarma asked Smart City Limited to complete the projects expeditiously as he assured that the government of Assam will provide additional funds to the limited for the assiduous completion of the projects.

Minister Guwahati Development Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah who is also the chairman of Guwahati Smart City Limited, Additional Chief Secretary cum Director Guwahati Smart City Limited Manindar Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister cum Director Guwahati Smart City Limited Samir Kumar Sinha, Police Commissioner Guwahati city-cum-director Guwahati Smart City Limited Harmeet Singh, Kausar Hilaly Director Guwahati Smart City Limited, Debashish Sarma Guwahati Smart City Limited, other directors, Managing Director Guwahati Smart City Limited S. Sundar were present at the meeting, stated a release.

