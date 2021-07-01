CM's vigilance cell arrests 6 for misappropriating MLA fund of Baghbar Constituency

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell has arrested six persons of Mandia Development Block on Wednesday for allegedly misappropriating money from the MLA local area development fund of the Baghbar Constituency.

The accused are —

 Mangaldai Zilla Parishad's Deputy CEO Yusufur Rahman (59). Earlier, he was working as a BDO of Mandia Development Block (MDB). He is a resident of Gandhi Basti in Guwahati and was arrested from Mangaldai.

 The then BDO of MDB, Jadav Choudhury (62), a resident of Lokhra in Guwahati. He was arrested from Guwahati.

 JE of MDB Ainur Rahman (58), a resident of Banbria in Barpeta district. He was arrested from Barpeta.

 Presidents of MDB construction committee — Abdur Rezzak (38), Mujahidur Rahman (35), and Sahjamal Ali (41). All three were arrested from the Barpeta district.

The FIR was lodged based on findings of a regular enquiry conducted by the enquiry officer. The officer found out that an amount of Rs 25,08,323 has been misappropriated in connivance and collusion of the officials and staff of MDB without execution and implementation of 14 schemes as per plan and estimate under Baghbar Constituency for construction of roads under MLA local area development (MLALAD) fund.

Accordingly, the Vigilance Police Station — Case No 02/2021 u/s 0)B)/406/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W Sec 13(2) P.C. Act (Amendment) 1988 — was registered on June 4.

During the investigation, all the 14 MLALAD schemes were jointly verified by a team from CM's Special Vigilance Cell with the expert team of PWD (Roads). The team found out that the schemes were not executed as per plan and estimate by the construction committees constituted by Barpeta Deputy Commissioner upon recommendation by the local MLA.

The police stated that out of the released fund of Rs 65,00,000, the construction committees misappropriated Rs 25,08,323 without execution of works as per plan and estimate which caused loss to the government exchequer and pecuniary gains for themselves.

