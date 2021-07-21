Companies directed to pay vehicle tax within September 30

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Under the direction of DTO (District Transport Officer) Gautam Das, an operation was conducted in different firms and companies that have not paid the tax of vehicles that are running under them.

They have been instructed to pay the vehicle tax within September 30. Failing to do so, the licenses of the vehicles will be cancelled and legal action will be taken against the companies.

According to DTO Gautam Das, there are more than 100 companies, firms or agencies in Guwahati under whom various commercial vehicles are running.

