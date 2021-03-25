Congress challenges BJP to publish achievements of last five years

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has challenged the State BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to make public as to how many promises it has fulfilled from the 2016 manifesto.

Tiwari's statement came in response to the State BJP manifesto 'Sankalpa' which was released on March 23.

"In 2016 also, the BJP released its manifesto with the same title 'Sankalpa'. The party should make the public know about the promises it has fulfilled from the 2016 manifesto. This should not be their moral responsibility but political honesty," said Tiwari.

Further, the leader asserted that the Congress will come to power again in the State.

"We will implement the 'Five Guarantees' after coming to power. The 'Five Guarantees' of the Congress is not just a speech from our election campaigns but it is our commitment. In the last five years, the condition of the State is not the same as it was left by the Congress party. In 2015-16, when the Congress government was in power, the growth rate per capita in Assam was 13.02 per cent. But now, under the BJP regime, the per capita income is 3.46 per cent. Assam's development has taken a back step," said Tiwari.

On the other hand, the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) conducted its interactional events to have a detailed discussion with the unemployed youth, across all 43 constituencies from the First Phase of Polls, on Wednesday.

The event, which followed a Q&A format and one-to-one interactions, was to inform the applicants of the Party's Job Registration Programme, about the generation of employment under the party's guarantee of providing 5 lakh government jobs, once it comes to power in the State.

"The events received a massive turnout, with attendance marked in huge numbers in all 43 constituencies, from the first phase of polls, for the upcoming Assembly Elections," said APCC Media Department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma.

