Congress has failed as Opposition party: Bharatiya Janata Party

GUWAHATI: The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of failing to discharge its proper role as the principal Opposition party of Assam.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarter at Hengerabari here on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Manoj Baruah said that there will always be differences of opinion and opposition in a democracy, which actually symbolizes the beauty of democracy. The Opposition parties have the right to criticize the Government of the day and the BJP desires that as the principal Opposition party of Assam, the Congress should rationally criticize the functioning of the State Government.

However, he said, the kind of ill-advised language used by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president in the name of criticizing the Government is not conducive to a healthy democratic milieu.

Baruah said that the residents of Assam are satisfied with the people-oriented agenda of the BJP-led State Government and hence it has been able to receive the goodwill and support of the masses in each and every election.

This support of the masses for the BJP has demoralized the Congress and that is why the Opposition party is using unsavoury words against the ruling coalition.

