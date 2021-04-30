COVID-19: Decision on HSLC examination after May-4 review meeting

Candidates: 4.39 lakh Examination centres: 1,100



GUWAHATI: Following the rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of COVID-19 across the State, the decision on matriculation or HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination-2021 will be taken only after the crucial review meeting slated on May 4. This meeting will be held among high officials of the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam) and the departments of Education and Health.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates will appear for HSLC-2021. However, the SEBA authorities have already informed the State government that the Board is prepared to arrange the matriculation examination as scheduled from May 11 to June 1. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols issued by the government, the Board has set up 221 additional examination centres across the State in 2021. The management authorities of all the 1,100 examination centres have been directed to follow all protocols during the examination.

