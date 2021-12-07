COVID situation in Kamrup (Metro) continues to be worrisome

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the situation in Kamrup (Metro) continues to remain worrisome as almost half of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases detected across the State every day are from Kamrup (Metro) district.

In the past 10 days – from November 26, 2021, to December 5, 2021– a total of 722 positive cases were detected in Kamrup (M) district alone. If we look at the figures of some other districts in these 10 days, only 79 positive cases were registered in Barpeta district and 69 cases in Jorhat district.

On December 1, total number of positive cases registered in the State was 187. Out of this, 100 cases were detected in Kamrup (M) district and two deaths were recorded. On December 2, out of 124 positive cases in the State, 60 were detected in this district while one fatality was recorded. On December 3, out of 143 positive cases in the State, 61 were from Kamrup (M) while one fatality was recorded. On December 4, out of 169 total positive cases, Kamrup (M) registered 74 cases and two deaths. On December 5, out of 101 total positive cases, this district registered 56 cases and one fatality.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma said, "We are prepared to deal with Omicron. Seats are available in GMCH and if necessary, the COVID hospital at Kalapahar will be reopened. People should strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour and always wear masks."

He also tweeted on Monday, "Today random RAT test on 495 attendants of GMCH patients. No one is positive!"

