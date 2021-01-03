CSR programmes organized by State Bank of India Ladies Club in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: State Bank of India Ladies Club, N E Circle has celebrated the New Year's day at "AXILIUM ASHALAYA", Chandmari , Guwahati. A small cultural programme and cake-cutting ceremony was held on the occasion.



Rekha Ramesh, president, SBI Ladies Club donated a few essential items to the organizations for use of children. Sister Maria Scaria, Director Ashalay, received the items from Ramesh and thanked the organization for the noble help. In her speech Rekha Ramesh praised the initiative of Ashalaya for extending help to the underprivileged girls and initiative taken in remote areas of the Northeast in helping women to generate income. Ramesh also added that she, along with all members of the club, were happy for the opportunity given by Ashalaya and will be glad to be associated with the organization in future also, a press release said.

SBI is always extending helps to the society through Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. Under the CSR, SBI N E Circle also arranged a 20 CSR programmes on January 1 in all Regional Office Centre (19) covering the entire North East States. Essential items like furniture, TV, hospital bed, wheelchair, generator and many other items as per need of organizations were donated to Old Age Home, Orphanage Home, Child care Home, Hospitals, Schools etc.

