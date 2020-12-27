Decks cleared for Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala joining BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Decks have been cleared for former Congress Minister Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala to join the BJP. The two Congress leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here today and had an interaction with him. After meeting Shah, Gowala said, "I've submitted my application for joining the BJP. The rest is theirs."

Neog, on the other hand, said, "I'll make everything public after joining the BJP." The meeting with the Union Minister is courtesy in nature.

Meanwhile, Shah interacted with the regional party leaders like that of the AGP, Rabha Joutha Mancha, newly elected BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Bora, Gana Suraksha Party and the newly elected BTC members of the BJP. There was none from the BPF at the meeting with Shah.

