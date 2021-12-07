Earth not ready for climate change: Environmentalist Anwaruddin Chowdhury

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: In memory of senior journalist and environmentalist Naresh Mitra who died in an accident in 2019, the Institute of Media and Developmental Studies organized a seminar on the crucial topic 'Conservation of Wildlife in Northeast and Climate Change' here on Monday.

Mitra's extraordinary love for animals and birds saw him emerge as one of the region's finest wildlife and environment journalists. He practised what he wrote about nature and wildlife. "I cannot have them because I love them," he would say whenever he was offered any dish of animal and bird meat.

Anwaruddin Chowdhury, retired IAS and environmentalist, was the chief guest on the occasion. "My friend Naresh's simplicity, compassion and his love and respect for nature is unbelievable," Chowdhury said. "Climate change is a natural process but the earth is not ready for this fast-paced change. Rapid deforestation is the major factor of concern," he added.

"Forest planning is of utmost necessity at this moment as Assam is left with only 3 per cent forest area. I am highly concerned about the highest concrete dam that is being built on the Dibang River, as this contributes immensely to greenhouse gases," Chowdhury further said.

He urged the government to look into some matters on priority basis, that include legal protection of animal corridors, review and regulation of developmental projects like dams, palm oil plantation, power lines and eviction of encroachers.

