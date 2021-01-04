Editors a must for books: Writer Rita Choudhury

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: "The book industry in Assam lacks professionalism as the publication houses in the State don't appoint editors. Criticism is a must for the success of a book," said by noted writer and former NBT (National Book Trust) Director Dr. Rita Choudhury at a seminar at the 33rd Guwahati Book Fair. It was organized by Facebook gut kitap.

Dr. Choudhury also said that from primitive time the concept of storytelling was started verbally and then in papers and in the present day it has been digitalized.

The noted persons present on occasion are noted writer and senior journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari, noted critics Dr. Arinandam Borkotaky, Bhaskarja artist Biren Singha. The topic of the seminar was 'Axomiya Kitapor Bhobisyot'.

