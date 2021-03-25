Election Commission of India issues directives on political advertisements

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has directed that no political party or candidate or any other organization or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day or one day prior to poll day in all the phases, unless the contents of political advertisements are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the State/District level. In the context of Assam, the restricted days of advertisement are March 26 and 27 for Phase-I; March 31 and April 1 for Phase-II; April 5 and 6 for Phase-III respectively.



The ECI has further directed that in order to facilitate the process of pre-certification of the newspaper advertisements, MCMC at State/District level must examine and pre-certify all such advertisements received from the political parties, candidates and others expeditiously. This direction is meant for all political parties, contesting candidates and newspapers for general information and strict compliance, stated a release.

Also Read: Observers appointed by ECI hold meet with Kamrup (Metro) candidates

Also watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party





