Fake Deputy Superintendent of Police arrested in Jatiya, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A woman who identified herself as a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) allegedly to browbeat her flat owner on rentals was arrested in the Jatiya area here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Kabita Sarma, a native of Nalbari. She had been staying in a rented apartment since 2018. According to police, the arrest was made following a case (1125/21 U/S 406/419/420) lodged by owner of the apartment, Pradeep Baruah. He alleged that Kabita threatened him of being a DSP when he asked her to clear the pending rent of the apartment. Upon investigation it was revealed that she is not a DSP. She was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been sent to Judicial Custody.

