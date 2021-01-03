Fame India Magazine rated Assam's Mangaldai MP Dilip Saikia as 'best active MP'

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In its survey, Fame India Magazine rated Assam's Mangaldai MP Dilip Saikia as the 'best active MP'.

Talking to the media, State BJP chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami said, like many years back, Fame India Magazine has carried forward the social tradition of honouring excellence and tried to bring MPs who are doing really well and their work to the public. "This time, the criteria were slightly stiffer than the previous time and selection was also difficult. Fame India magazine, through a long survey and ground report , identified 25 MPs who have done a great job of strengthening democratic values ranging from public service, social service, public awareness to parliament from their constituency. In this survey, they made survey on MPs public engagement, influence, image, identity, style, presence in the House, participation in debate, private bill, questions in the house, right use of MP funds and social participation as the main criteria. The selection of the best out of 542 MPs in the country for 25 different categories was a difficult task. This time 'Best Active MP' prestige was given to Dilip Saikia," he said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal , BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Convener of NEDA Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as all BJP party workers congratulate Dilip Saikia for his prestigious award.

"This honour of his best active Member of Parliament has glorified the entire people of Assam. We are convinced that this recognition by his active MP will make him more active in coming days and he will also raise the issues of Assam in the Parliament. We wish him a bright future and longevity," Goswami added.