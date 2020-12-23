Flower vendors plight at Ganesh Mandir

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The flower vendors for Ganesh Mandir are in distress as the orders which they used to receive from other parts of Assam has stopped due to the pandemic.

The vendors said the Guwahati Municipal Corporation had demolished their shops during the lockdown. Now they have reconstructed their shops. The vendors complained that during the lockdown they had to pay toll gate tax when they brought flowers from Kolkata which affected them financially.

"Till now I not received any financial assistance from the Government. Due to the pandemic the number of devotees is less and thus we are struggling financially," said Giribala Kalita, a flower vendor from Ganesh Mandir.

