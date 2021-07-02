Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya kicks off Van Mahotsav in Assam

2.5 crore saplings will be planted this year



GUWAHATI: Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated the week-long 72nd Van Mahotsav at Garbhanga Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday.

Inaugurating the week-long plantation drive at a function organized by the Forest department, Minister Suklabaidya made a clarion call to everyone to participate in the Van Mahotsav by planting saplings to make Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast Region, and the State as a whole green and verdant.

"Let's plant saplings in a big way to protect our environment and make it pollution-free," he quipped.

The Minister urged people to make tree plantation an intrinsic part of their lives and make it a daily habit.

"Only then will we be able to make the environment cleaner and greener and deal with the problem of pollution. The government has already started working to make Assam pollution-free. The people of the State should participate in the Van Mahotsav so that we all can get rid of pollution," Suklabaidya added.

Guwahati MP Queen Ojha, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, BJP Guwahati City District president Mrigen Sarania, among other dignitaries, were present during the occasion.

In another programme held at Hembarua High School premises at Ghoramari in Sonitpur district, Suklabaidya urged the people to take part in Van Mahotsav, 2021 with full enthusiasm to make the State beautiful, clean and green. He made a plea to the people to plant at least two saplings to expand the green cover in the State.

"Trees and forests play a very crucial role in maintaining an ecological balance and providing us oxygen to human beings on the planet and keeping us alive," he said, adding, Van Mahotsav week aims to bring more and more people together to grow and save forests.

He said people of the State love nature and it's a part of our tradition to worship and respect nature - its flora and fauna.

"Love of nature in all its manifestations must permeate our lives to make the world a better place to live in," he opined.

