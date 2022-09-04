Four Veer Lachit Sena members arrested for allegedly threatening businessman

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Four members of the Veer Lachit Sena were arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening a businessman.

Veer Lachit Sena members Kalyan Bhagwati and Vikas Baruah were arrested, along with two other members. As per allegation, a gym owner had misbehaved with his health trainer. The health trainer then approached Veer Lachit Sena. Members of the Sena allegedly threatned the gym owner, following which he apologized for his action.

However, the gym owner later filed a complaint at Paltan Bazaar PS. Based on this compliant, the four Veer ""Two members threatened a businessman named Ritesh Agarwal"An Assamese youth allegedly misbehaved at a wellness centre in Ritesh Agarwal"A young man named Nilav Sharma had filed a complaint against Ritesh Agarwal""Nilav Sharma was the health trainer at Riteish Agarwal's gym. "" ""The owner of the gym on Friday apologised for taking action in this regard. ""But on the basis of a case, both of them were arrested by the Paltanbazar police.

