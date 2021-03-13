Fourth edition of Bharat Muni Natya Samaroh from today in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Under the aegis of Sanskar Bharati Purvottar, the fourth edition of Bharat Muni Natya Samaroh will be kicked off from Saturday at Rabindra Bhawan here.

While addressing a press meet, Guwahati Bharat Muni Natya Samaroh president Jiten Sarma said, "The Samaroh will start with a play of Rabindranath Tagore titled Raja which has been directed by Himangshu Sarma. The other plays to be staged in the Samaroh are Lost Crusader Bose by Prabhat Goswami and Geshe Jampa based on a novel by Dr. Nirja Madhav."

