Free COVID-19 vaccination: Communist Party of India (Marxist) protest on May 5

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also known as the CPI (M) will stage a protest on May 5 demanding the government to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and adequate oxygen supply to all the States. The CPI (M) wants Rs 7,500 as assistance to low-income groups who don't have to pay income tax, among other demands, . Moreover, the party said that items such as rice, dal, cooking oil, kerosene, etc should be provided for the families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL).

