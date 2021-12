STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police on Tuesday arrested a person at Boragaon in the city and seized 50 gm heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Samad Ali who hails from Manipur. He was arrested while trying to hand over the heroin to customers. The drugs had been packed in three soap cases.

