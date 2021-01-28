Gauhati High Court reprieve for Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court disposed of an appeal filed by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat seeking vacation of the stay order passed on January 12, 2021 by a single-judge bench in connection with de-recognition of Debabrata Saikia as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Disposing of the appeal on Wednesday, the Bench directed the Assam Legislative AssemblySecretariat to approach the single-judge bench and seek redress.

The appeal will be heard by a single-judge bench on January 29, 2021.

Also Read: Withdraw move of leader of the Opposition status: CLP to Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami

Also watch: IMCHA IMCHEN: STORMING APPLE MUSIC'S TOP HITS 2020







