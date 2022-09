STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Abhijit Sarma has been conferred with the White Knight award.

Metropolis Foundation presented the award to the GMCH Superintendent for his contribution in the field of healthcare. Dr Sarma is the associate professor of surgery at GMCH and also serves as the Superintendent there.

