GMC plans to contain street animals

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A discussion was held at the GMC Conference Hall here recently on animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programme.

Joint Commissioner of GMC Pankaj Chakravarty and District Veterinary Officer Pradip Medhi, along with leading animal welfare organizations who are working towards the containment of street animals shared valuable insights during the discussion.

The central theme was effective implementation of the sterilization process in various areas of the city and the challenges to be faced during the process, such as standardizing work for street animals containment.

The GMC announced launching of a real-time monitoring Mobile App for tracking street animals and effective implementation of the ABC and ARV processes in Guwahati. A toll-free number was also mooted for the public to contact the GMC directly regarding ABC-ARV or any other animal related issues.

The GMC is planning to arrange laparoscopy machines for sterilization of street animals, which will ease the process and more sterilizations can be done. The GMC will come up with more logistic support to address public complaints and carry out pick-ups and sterilization of street animals. Collaborations with different stakeholder NGOs are planned to carry out anti-rabies vaccination programmes, organization of camps for ABC and other related activities in due course. A digital common platform with the stakeholders and NGOs will be created for to reach the desired objective of the programme.

In addition to that, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will be explored as well as Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives shall be undertaken to strengthen the campaign.

Also Read: Streets go to dogs in Guwahati

Also watch:



