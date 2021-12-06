GMCH Resident Doctors Boycott Regular Works And Routine Services

Guwahati: In a bid to intensify the protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the resident doctors of Gauhati Medical College (GMCH) has decided to withdraw from their regular duties, including academic works and routine services, from December 6, 2021.

The protest has been called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).

GMCH in an official statement said that the resident doctors across the nation have been working tirelessly doing both their normal as well as COVID duties with 2/3rd of the total manpower for the last six months after the 2018 batch of residents passed out in May 2021.

''The NEET PG examination which was supposed to happen in January 2021 actually took place in September, and the new batch of resident doctors was supposed to join at least by October, but so far even the counseling process has not been initiated owing to court proceedings," the statement added.

The resident doctors further alleged that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is not considering their demands to accelerate the entire process and only they are getting verbal assurances from the concerned authority.

"Our withdrawal from OPD services on November 27, 2021, as a symbol of protest failed to evoke response; and with the possibility of an upcoming COVID-19 pandemic, the situation will be disastrous for the healthcare sector if the issue is not addressed in the due time," the statement further read.

GMCH further urged the Centre and Supreme Court (SC) to fast track the court proceedings so that the entire process of NEET PG 2021 counseling and admission can be completed on time.

Also read:Congress MLA Sherman Ali Granted Bail in 3 Cases

Also watch:















