Government employees under NPS demand implementation of DCRG

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association has resolved to continue its stir until and unless the government decides to scrap the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

An executive meeting of the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association was held on Monday, where the association – which is an umbrella organization comprising around 2 lakh government officers, teachers, employees and police personnel– resolved to continue its stir to demand the scrapping of the NPS and restoring the Old Pension scheme for government employees.

Talking to The Sentinel, All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association president Achyutananda Hazarika said that despite assurance, the government was yet to implement the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG). DCRG is a lump sum payment made based on the total service of an employee either on retirement or death.

"The State Government had assured to give DCRG to employees under NPS. The government had said that even if a government employee works for a minimum of 10 days, he will be entitled to Rs 10 lakh under DCRG. We had thanked the government for this decision. But, DCRG is yet to be implemented," said Hazarika.

He further said that the government had issued a notification for implementation of DCRG. "However, some district-level officers did not take necessary steps for its implementation," he said and added, "It seems that a section of officers is trying to create a rift between government employees and the government over the DCRG. This is not a good sign."

In support of the demand for the implementation of DCRG, the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association will stage a protest in all districts of the State on December 27, 2021. They will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, seeking his intervention in this matter, through the Deputy Commissioner of the respective districts.

In addition, the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association will also extend support to the protest which will be staged by the All Assam Primary Teachers' Association on December 27, 2021, to demand the scrapping of the NPS.

