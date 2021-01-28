Government will continue to develop Assamese film industry: Sarbananda Sonowal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: "In the last four and half years our government has taken many developmental steps to revive the Assamese film industry and we will continue to do so in the days ahead," said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while attending a programme to celebrate 50 years of the Anuradha Cineplex on Wednesday.

On this occasion, a premier show of Assamese movie 'Midnight Song' was held.

The movie will be released on January 29 and it will be the first Assamese movie to be released amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal also extended his wishes to the entire team of 'Midnight Song' for the movie's success.

Owner of Anuradha Cineplex, Chinmoy Sharma appealed to the Chief Minister to release the remaining funds of Rs 15 lakh under the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited. He also urged the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the revival of the cinema halls of the State.

Veteran actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini also sent their best wishes to the owner on the special occassion. It is to be noted that the Anuradha Cineplex has installed Dolby 7.1 sound system, hi-tech projector imported from the United States, among other things to create a good viewing experience for the visitors.

