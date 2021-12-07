Guwahati Municipal Corporation carries out eviction drive

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The enforcement wing of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday carried out an eviction drive against unauthorized markets at Bhootnath, Kamakhya Gate and Basistha area of the city. The eviction drive was aimed at freeing up space illegally occupied by traders. The agency also carried out an eviction drive against street vendors in the footpaths at Maligaon. The vendors were found obstructing the free movement of passer-by leading to their eviction. A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the violators during the drive.

