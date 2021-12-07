Guwahati Municipal Corporation imposes Rs 50,000 fine on 6 business establishments

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The health and enforcement branches of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on six business establishments in the city for operating without a valid trade licence.

The violations came to light during a trade license inspection drive at Basistha Chariali and Beltola area. GMC officials said that altogether seven business establishments, including three unisex spas and saloon, two fast food stalls, one bar-cum-restaurant and one sweets shop were inspected during the drive, out of which, six trades were found to be operating without a valid trade licence. As per provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed. Since mid-November, the GMC has been carrying out regular trade license inspection drives in the city. The drive has revealed that a substantial number of business establishments in the city have been operating without a valid trade license.

