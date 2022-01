GUWAHATI: The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, celebrated India's 73rd Republic day on Wednesday with patriot fervour while maintaining COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, stated press release. The National Flag was unfurled by IASST director Prof Ashis K Mukherjee.



