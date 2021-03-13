ICAI Guwahati Branch holds Virtual CPE Meet for chartered accountants

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: As the financial year (2020-21) is marking its end, the Chartered Accountant (CA) fraternity is entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the most critical intermediary in the financial system, the banks.

With an aim to ensure efficiency in carrying out this duty by its members, the Guwahati Branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday organized a Virtual CPE Meet on 'Statutory Bank Branch Audit & Revised Reporting Requirements in LFAR'.

The programme was initiated by immediate past chairman of Guwahati Branch CA. Sharad Agarwalla. The branch chairman CA. Kamal Mour welcomed the delegates and briefed them about the functioning of the branch and the programmes scheduled for the near future. He also emphasized on the important role of Chartered CAs in statutory audit of banks. EIRC Vice Chairman CA Ravi Kumar Patwa also addressed the participants and emphasized the members to gear up for the audit exercise.

Official from Punjab National Bank in his key note address spoke on increasing responsibility of auditors. In the first session, CA. Amarjit Chopra, past president, ICAI meticulously discussed the crucial areas of bank branch audit and gave a handy synopsis of the entire subject for the convenience of the members.

In the second session, CA. Ajay Jain from New Delhi made a detailed discussion on the Revised Reporting Requirements in LFAR which proved to be really beneficial for the members present. The programme was closed by a vote of thanks from the Branch Secretary, CA. (Dr.) Ayush Saraf.

