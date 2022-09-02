IIT Guwahati Hosts 24th Edition Of Annual Techno-Management Fest 'Techniche'

GUWAHATI: After a hiatus of two years due to the Covid- 19 pandemic, IIT Guwahati is all set for the 24th edition of the annual techno- management fest Techniche, for three days from today.

This year noted singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mumbai, Nikhil D'Souza and stand- up comedian Sapan Verma are expected to regale the audience with their performances during the evening cultural event Pronites.

From its humble inception, 'Techniche' can now boast of being one of the largest Techno-Management Fests across India. Techniche 2022, will be held on-ground from September 2 to 4, after two virtual fests. The major highlight of Techniche 2022 is the presence of Padma Bhushan Dr. V.K.Saraswat, a current member of NITI Aayog and retired Director General of DRDO, as the Chief Guest of the inauguration ceremony today, according to a statement from IITG.

TechExpo, the flagship event of the fest, will feature innovators from all across the nation who come together to display their scientific and technological concepts, which will be assessed and subject matter experts like researchers, scientists, corporate, public figures, and Nobel Laureates will assess these projects.

Every year, Techniche hosts an annual Lecture Series with a speaker lineup from diverse fields of science and technology, from Nobel laureates to celebrated scientists and spokespersons.

Over three days, Techniche will hold in-depth Workshops, a vital component of the fest, on cutting-edge topics including Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, App Development, and Cloud Computing, among others.

Nexus, the Management Conference, aims to provide holistic insight into the corporate world through a full-fledged event featuring Keynote speeches, Panel discussions, workshops, and competitions. Funniche, as the name suggests, is the fun part of Techniche, featuring three days of entertaining, exhilarating, and thrilling tournaments and games. This year's theme is Galactica.

The Panel Discussion aims to bring in a panel of experts from varied fields to discuss a particular topic and share their unique views on the same.

Crowd-pleaser and a fan favourite, the Pronites, which take place after sunset into the late night, feature renowned performers, including singers, comedians, YouTubers, actors, and streamers.

For the first time, Techniche will host the Virtual Industry Tour, aiming to simulate the feel of a real industry within the confines of a small auditorium. Also, a B plan competition named "Chakravyuh" will be held, allowing Startups from around the nation to showcase their ideas/products. In conjunction with the college's Finance and Economics Club, a free session named "Arthashastra" will also be held to boost financial awareness among Techniche 2022 participants.

IIT Guwahati's student body annually hosts Technothlon, an international school competition that consists of two rounds; the Prelims and Mains. The Mains will be held during Techniche, wherein the top 50 students from each team participate in rigorous challenges to test their invention, creativity, and imagination skills.

A robotics competition, 'Escalade,' has been organised where participants will make robots perform a specified task. Megapixel is a photography competition for all shutterbugs to claim the top spots and produce breathtaking images. A mental ability challenge 'Cognitique', based on the theme of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', will also be held. A hackathon called 'Overflow' will have participants make a game using Javascript. An electronics-based circuit design competition called Emulate, along with a Quizathon on science and technology-based topics will also be held. Based on the JailBreak concept, TechHunt, a mystery room featuring technical questions from Electronics, Mechanics, Math, and Coding, will be set up.

After a two-year hiatus on all offline events due to the pandemic, Techniche conducted the 12th edition of the Guwahati Half Marathon on the April 24, 2022. The marathon was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the masses for child protection and child abuse prevention. More than 3000 people from all over the North East gathered together in support, under the slogan #Youth4Suraksha. Furthermore, an online webinar on Sex Education, a data science hackathon called 'Beyond Analysis,' and a competitive programming hackathon 'CodeJunk' were organised during the months leading up to the fest. Techniche also conducted a Flash Mob, including a performance by Cadence, the college's Dance Club, in the Roodraksh Mall here, in the week leading up to the big event to build up enthusiasm.

